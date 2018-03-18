Mohamed Salah price-tag: Pundit reveals how much he thinks Liverpool could demand amid stunning form

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is having an incredible season this year, as he has stormed his way into the hearts of the Anfield faithful.

After securing a summer move from Roma, the 25-year-old has gone on to make 41 appearances so far this season, scoring a sensational 36 goals and providing 12 assists.

That form has been pivotal in keeping Liverpool firmly in the mix for a top-four finish in the Premier League, while they also remain in the hunt for the Champions League as they prepare to take on Manchester City in a mouth-watering quarter-final clash.

As per BBC Sport, Liverpool spent £34m on the Egyptian international last summer, and given his impact this season, that is looking like more of a bargain with each passing week.

While the Reds will have zero intention of letting him leave such is his importance to Jurgen Klopp’s side, pundit Martin Keown commented on his valuation now and believes that it has increased massively from the summer.

Speaking on Match of the Day, as seen in the video below, the former Arsenal defender believes that Salah could fetch a fee of around £145m this summer, which would of course exceed the £142m spent by Barcelona on Philippe Coutinho in January, as noted by BBC Sport.

It’s a fair argument to suggest that he would cost more than his former teammate as ultimately he’s scoring goals for fun and is still providing for others.

Many would have seen him making huge strides following impressive spells with Fiorentina and Roma in Italy, but Salah has undoubtedly exceeded all expectations at Liverpool and we’re still only in March.

With fellow pundit Shay Given also raising concerns over whether or not the Reds can keep hold of him, time will tell if a big-money offer arrives this summer.