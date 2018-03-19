Huge Man Utd shake up touted: 10 could leave, five quality targets on radar

As they continue to battle for second place in the Premier League, the FA Cup now remains Man Utd’s only hope of winning silverware this season.

The Red Devils have had a difficult campaign overall, as they haven’t been able to keep up the pace set by league leaders Manchester City and crashed out of the Champions League in disappointing fashion against Sevilla last week.

SEE MORE: Good news for Man United: Red Devils activate extension clause to keep £17M star at Old Trafford

In turn, a successful campaign at this point would be to secure a top-four finish to book their seat at Europe’s top table again next season, while winning the FA Cup to ensure that they aren’t left entirely empty-handed this year.

For a club of United’s history and stature though, that’s arguably not enough regardless of whether or not Jose Mourinho is still building his own squad.

According to The Express though, there could be a significant shake up at Old Trafford this summer, involving 10 players heading for the exit door and five star individuals making up Mourinho’s transfer wishlist.

Luke Shaw, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are all specifically named as players who could be on their way out of the club.

There are some differences when it comes to the manner in which they will leave as Carrick is of course set to retire having announced his plans earlier this season, while Fellaini and Ibrahimovic will be out of contract.

While some of the group above haven’t been able to make a significant contribution this season, that’s still a lot of quality and depth to be axed, and so it remains to be seen how well Man Utd do in replacing them.

As for incoming signings, Gareth Bale, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose, Willian and Fred are reportedly on the transfer radar as per the Express, and in truth, that is a lot of quality and experience which could transform this United side under Mourinho.

Key areas such as left-back and midfield would be addressed as Ashley Young has continued to fill in out of position in defence, while if Fellaini and Carrick step away, Fred would be crucial to fill the void left behind.

It seems like a very ambitious plan though, as that’s a lot of change in just one window and it could take Man Utd time to settle and gel. Further, it remains to be seen whether or not there is interest in all the players named above who have been tipped to leave as it won’t as simple as putting them on the market and waiting for offers.