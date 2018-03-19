Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang loves his chant from Arsenal fans while £850k supercar collection arrives

Based on the evidence below, it looks like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is settling into life at Arsenal and in London just fine.

The 28-year-old arrived from Borussia Dortmund in January, and has gone on to score three goals in six appearances to begin his Gunners career.

SEE MORE: Chelsea face shock snub in favour of Arsenal, key figure prefers Gunners move

In turn, he’s had a decent impact on the pitch, albeit Arsenal will be disappointed that he can’t play a part in their Europa League run as he’s ineligible, and judging from the video and images below, he’s enjoying himself in north London.

Sung to the tune of YMCA, the Gabon international looks like he loves the chant he’s got from the Arsenal faithful as he gave it go himself, while as reported by The Mirror, he’s shipped over a supercar collection worth £850,000 to England despite not yet finding a house.

It’s quite the collection too with a £270,000 Lamborghini Aventador undoubtedly the highlight, although based on the images below, we’re not quite sure a bit of rope is enough to keep them safe and so Aubameyang may want to look into the security aspect of keeping his cars safe for the time being.

Nevertheless, Arsenal fans will love the video of him singing his chant no doubt, but it will be down to him to continue to score the goals to fire them towards their objectives moving forward in order to ensure that the fans continue to support him in the stands.

It’s been a difficult season for Arsene Wenger’s side this year as they look set to miss out on a top-four finish in the Premier League, and so winning the Europa League, which gives them a direct path back to Europe’s top table, is imperative.

Aubameyang singing his own song ? pic.twitter.com/vtxY65euKe — Arsenal News (@ArsenaINews_) March 18, 2018

Aubameyang’s four cars have taken up the whole row of the hotel car park. pic.twitter.com/UrD76fB7RS — ASG (@ahadfooty) March 17, 2018