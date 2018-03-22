Liverpool legend urges Jurgen Klopp to beat Arsenal to £50million transfer

Liverpool legend Steve McMahon has urged his old club to seal the transfer of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to solve an important problem in the team.

While the Reds have been in superb form lately, goalkeeper remains a weak link in the team due to the indifferent displays of both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius as they’ve taken it in turns as n0.1 for the club this season.

Karius is ahead of Mignolet in the pecking order at the moment after a recent improvement, but there seems little doubt among fans and pundits alike that an upgrade is needed in that position.

Oblak is undeniably one of the finest shot-stoppers in Europe right now and a report from AS recently claimed Arsenal were ready to spend big money on him as they too eye an upgrade on Petr Cech and David Ospina in goal.

McMahon would love to see Jurgen Klopp add him to his squad next season and believes a deal could be done for around £50million, which certainly seems a no-brainer for the Merseyside giants if they can pull it off.

‘Liverpool need a world class goalkeeper, 100%,’ McMahon told the Liverpool Echo.

‘Jan Oblak at Atletico Madrid is fantastic. He would be great. Maybe £50million would get him. That kind of signing could be the difference when it comes to winning trophies.’