Video: Xabi Alonso rolls back the years with outstanding free-kick during Liverpool legends match vs Bayern

Xabi Alonso stole the show with an outstanding free-kick during a Liverpool vs Bayern Munich legends match at Anfield this afternoon.

The Spaniard played alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard in today’s hotly-anticipated legends match. Alonso played for both former clubs Liverpool and Bayern by playing a half for each side.

The fixture ended 5-5 with former legends putting on an entertaining show for thousands of fans that attended.

However, it was one moment in particular that stole the attention of fans with Alonso producing an incredible free-kick reminiscent of the style that he used to produce for Liverpool over ten years ago.

Alonso curled in a superb effort from just outside the box, much to the delight of Liverpool fans, despite wearing a Bayern shirt at the time. You can watch the goal below.

Turns out Xabi Alonso can still take a decent free kick. #LFCFCBLegends pic.twitter.com/DjzF0cCTku — Darren Jalland (@larbertred) March 24, 2018

Alonso was always regarded as a firm fan favourite during his time at Liverpool and was influential during Liverpool’s iconic and heroic Champions League win in 2005 against AC Milan.

Alonso played in the heart of the Liverpool midfield during that heroic night in Istanbul and was even on the scoresheet.

After helping the Reds claw back a 3-0 deficit to just 3-2 in the second-half, Alonso stepped up to take a penalty to level the game after Steven Gerrard was tripped inside the Milan box.

Milan goalkeeper Dida saved the initial effort but Alonso converted the rebound to level the scoreline before Liverpool went on to win on penalties in emphatic fashion.