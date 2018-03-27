Jose Mourinho pushing for club-record Manchester United transfer to plunge Paul Pogba’s future into further doubt

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly pushing for his club to seal the transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ahead of big names like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

These are the three clubs in the running, according to the Corriere dello Sport as translated by the Mirror, with the interest from United possibly set to put Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford even further into doubt.

The Serbia international plays a similar role to that of Pogba and it could be that he’s more to Mourinho’s liking after his recent exclusion of the Frenchman from his team.

Pogba has not looked at his best for United for some time and it may be that an upgrade is required, with Milinkovic-Savic showing himself to be one of the top young players in Europe in recent times.

The Red Devils could do well to see off big-name competition for his signature, but the Mirror suggest a deal is likely to cost large sums of money – most likely more than the club-record £89m they paid Juventus for Pogba last season.

United fans will surely be split on this issue, with many feeling that Pogba has no doubt under-achieved, but the debate goes on as to whether that’s his own fault for focusing too much on haircuts and dancing, or Mourinho’s fault for not playing him in his best position.