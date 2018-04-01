Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich ready to approach Premier League manager as Antonio Conte is lined up for PSG job

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly prepared to try an approach to appoint Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as a replacement for Antonio Conte.

The Argentine tactician has shone at Spurs and been linked with bigger jobs in the past, and it’s now emerged that his fine work has impressed Chelsea chief Abramovich ahead of the summer.

Conte’s future at Chelsea is in some doubt as Paris Saint-Germain look at him to replace the struggling Unai Emery, leading the Blues to make Pochettino their top target to replace him, according to the Sun.

Pochettino, however, is said to be unwilling to leave Tottenham for a new job unless he’s managing a club in the Champions League, which Chelsea are currently looking unlikely to be in again next season.

The two clubs meet in the Premier League this weekend, with Chelsea currently five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham and on a poor run of form.

This is part of the reason Conte’s future is in some doubt, with the Sun adding that even making fourth might not be enough to keep the unsettled Italian in west London.

Pochettino has worked wonders on a relatively shoe-string budget at Spurs so could surely put together a superb side given the kind of resources he could work with at Stamford Bridge.