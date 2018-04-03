AC Milan transfer news: Big-name shortlist, four-time Serie A winner and Dutch star on radar

AC Milan’s more immediate focus is on qualifying for the Champions League, but reports continue to link the Italian giants with big-name signings this summer.

The Rossoneri currently sit in sixth place in Serie A, eight points adrift of rivals Inter who occupy fourth-spot, the final qualification position for a seat at Europe’s top table.

SEE MORE: What Leonardo Bonucci is urging AC Milan to do in summer transfer window

The two sides face off on Wednesday night in a game that could effectively end Milan’s hopes, and if the worst were to happen, that would naturally impact on their budget this summer and transfer plans.

According to Calciomercato though, they’ve got their sights set on two quality additions if they do have the finances to significantly strengthen their squad, and that would come courtesy of Arturo Vidal and Memphis Depay.

The combative Chilean international has a wealth of experience playing in Italy given he won four Serie A titles during his spell with Juventus, and while he is still a quality player, question marks could be raised as to whether he’s still got plenty left in the tank given he turns 31 in May.

As for Depay, he has got his career back on track during a successful stint at Lyon to date, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 appearances so far this season as he puts that disappointing spell with Man Utd behind him.

Particularly with Milan lacking any pace in the wide positions and an exciting winger capable of offering a different dynamic in the final third, Depay could be the ideal solution to their problem.

While Gennaro Gattuso can call upon on several technically gifted players such as Suso, Hakan Calhanoglu and Jack Bonaventura, Depay is a different type of player and one that could be very effective in Italy. As noted though, depending on their final position this season, it remains to be seen if Milan are in a position to splash out on top names this summer.