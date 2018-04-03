Sven Mislintat identifies ideal transfer for Arsenal to finally replace Santi Cazorla

Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat reportedly has the Gunners pursuing a long list of transfer targets this summer, among those Schalke midfielder Max Meyer.

According to football.london, Mislintat has identified a number of Bundesliga players who could strengthen Arsene Wenger’s side for next season and beyond, with the club likely to prioritise signings of talented youngsters.

Meyer is among those on Arsenal’s radar, with the 22-year-old set to be available on a free at the end of this season as his club have accepted he is unlikely to sign a new contract with them.

Football.london claim Meyer is seen as the ideal candidate to come in as the long-term replacement for Santi Cazorla in midfield, with the club lacking a creative midfield player of his calibre while he’s been out injured.

The veteran Spaniard has barely played over the last couple of seasons and it is surely time for the Gunners to bring some new blood in in that area, particularly as Jack Wilshere looks set to be out of contract at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, players like Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka have also under-performed for the north Londoners and Meyer looks like he could be a significant upgrade.

Still, the problem with tracking the Germany international is that his current contract status means he’s likely to have a number of other big clubs taking notice of him ahead of the summer.