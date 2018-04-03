You can get considerably better odds on Mohamed Salah joining Manchester United than you could on Leicester winning the league

Following perhaps the most bizarre transfer rumour of the century emerging today, we thought we’d ask Paddy Power what odds they’d give us on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah actually joining Manchester United.

Don Balon have audaciously claimed Jose Mourinho wants the Egyptian goal machine at Old Trafford in a potential £175million transfer, in a deal that would undoubtedly send shock-waves through world football.

MORE: Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United to end 80-year run by completing audacious £175million transfer

In fact, the only more ridiculous thing we can think of that’s happened in the game in recent years is Leicester City winning the Premier League title in 2015/16.

Do you ever sometimes remember that for a moment and wonder if you dreamed it? Yep, it actually happened.

You’ll be well aware that Leicester had been priced at a ridiculous 5000/1 before the start of the season to actually win the title, so how does the prospect of Salah moving to United compare?

We can offer 33/1 on this. You can place it with our Dial-A-Bet team. pic.twitter.com/QwXpriU5Gw — Ask Paddy Power (@AskPaddyPower) April 3, 2018

Paddy Power tell us they’ll offer 33/1 on it, which is almost as bizarre as the initial story itself.

Do Don Balon know something no one else knows? Hey, United have a lot of money these days and aren’t shy of raiding their rivals for players like Robin van Persie, Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic in recent times, so who knows?

I mean, it’s not actually going to happen, but the fact that it’s only 33/1 suggests you truly cannot rule anything out. Worth a flutter, perhaps?