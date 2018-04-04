‘Arsene Wenger should hang his head in shame’ – Arsenal have been left fuming at one thing after Liverpool’s win over Manchester City

Manchester United fans watched and laughed, but Arsenal fans are wondering what could’ve been tonight as Liverpool thrashed Manchester City.

Why? Well many Gooners out there are pretty bitter about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suddenly looking like a world beater after eight years of minimal impact at the Emirates Stadium.

The England international got off to a slow start when he moved to Liverpool in the summer, and notably ended up on the wrong end of a 4-0 scoreline in his last game for Arsenal and his first for Liverpool.

How the trolls mocked him when he failed to get going at Anfield, but how silly they look now as he scored a total worldie this evening in a huge victory for the Reds.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been a hit since leaving Arsenal for Liverpool

Oxlade-Chamberlain was handed a start in midfield ahead of Georginio Wijnaldum and put in a superb display, with Arsenal fans now lamenting the fact that in eight seasons Arsene Wenger never managed to get him anywhere near this level.

Here’s a look at the kind of Arsenal fan anger doing the rounds on Twitter right now…

