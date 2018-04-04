Real Madrid hold talks with Manchester United over potential transfer deals for six players

Real Madrid and Manchester United are reported to have held initial discussions over exchange deals involving as many as six players between them.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Los Blancos have asked to be kept informed over the situations of David de Gea, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial as they consider future swoops for them.

United would surely not want to lose any of those key names, but the report adds that Real are aware of the Red Devils’ interest in strengthening in midfield.

MEN suggest Real could be prepared to offer one of Luka Modric or Toni Kroos to United in potential swap deals, though they do not want to lose both players.

Gareth Bale is another name on the table after a difficult season at the Bernabeu, during which he’s struggled for both fitness and form and found himself on the bench in some big games.

Pogba is another big name not enjoying his best football right now and the France international has previously attracted rumoured interest from other top European clubs.

Still, given how much United invested in the former Juventus man, he will surely be afforded more time to show what he can do at Old Trafford.