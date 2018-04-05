Barcelona still pursuing creative ace, target to be offered new contract to fend off Catalan giants

A quick glance at the current Barcelona squad would suggest that Ernesto Valverde isn’t in need of further reinforcements in the attacking third.

The Catalan giants can already call upon Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho, Andres Iniesta and Ousmane Dembele amongst others to form a formidable attacking unit.

Within that group is a lot of creative quality, and so suggestions that they may still look to bolster that area of the squad seem a little strange.

Nevertheless, according to Sport, such is the concern over Barcelona’s interest in playmaker Christian Eriksen, Tottenham are reportedly set to offer the Danish international a new contract in order to deter the La Liga leaders from launching a raid.

The 26-year-old is having another fine campaign as he’s bagged 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 39 appearances to date, building on his numbers from last year when he had an impressive tally of 23 assists in 48 outings.

In turn, the creative quality and technical ability is there for him to be considered a perfect fit for Barcelona, but whether or not they get the chance to try and prise him away remains to be seen as a result of this potential new contract offer.

While there does seem to be plenty of competition for places at the Nou Camp already, Iniesta’s future in particular has been shrouded in doubt as he edges ever closer to the latter stages of his career.

As noted by BBC Sport, he has revealed that he will make a decision on his future at the end of April, and so perhaps if he were to move on, then the signing of Eriksen would make a lot more sense.

Given the quality that he possesses, it’s unlikely that Barcelona are the only side interested in Eriksen. As a result, from a Tottenham perspective, it’s a sensible decision if they are indeed looking to tie him down to a new contract.