£97m forward fires warning to club as Arsenal go all out to complete transfer

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has warned his club he’s tempted by offers to leave as Arsenal seemingly come in with the strongest offer ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Don Balon, the Gunners are leading the charge for the France international, who only joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund last summer for what BBC Sport had down as an initial £97million.

Dembele has long been rated as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents and would no doubt be a great fit for a club like Arsenal as they look in need of rebuilding up front.

Don Balon suggest the 20-year-old is increasingly edging towards the Nou Camp exit after a lack of opportunities in recent times and Arsenal seem to be his main suitors for the moment.

This will be an exciting addition for the north London giants if they can pull it off, with Dembele previously shining alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during their time together at Dortmund.

It’s disappointing not to see Dembele make more of an impact at Barca given his natural abilities, but he hasn’t looked an ideal fit and players don’t tend to get too much time to settle at a club where standards and expectations are high.