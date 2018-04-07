Liverpool injury news: Crucial Klopp update on Salah, explains changes plus late setback in warm-up

Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday afternoon, and Jurgen Klopp is without the services of talisman Mohamed Salah.

The 25-year-old was seen limping off the pitch against Manchester City in midweek with a suspected groin strain, and he had been a major doubt for this weekend.

That issue has ruled him out against the Toffees at least, but Klopp seemed relatively positive about the situation as he hinted at the possibility of Salah being available for selection for the second leg at the Etihad on Tuesday night, which will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans given the Egyptian’s impact this season.

As seen in the video below, the German tactician not only provided an update on Salah’s condition, but he also explained his decision to rest Roberto Firmino as he’ll hope that the short break does the Brazilian good as he’ll be key against City next week too.

However, he will have to contend with another potential problem as freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery notes in the tweet below how Alberto Moreno suffered a setback in the warm-up for the game and so was replaced in the matchday squad.

Given the form of Andy Robertson this season, that is unlikely to matter too much, but in terms of depth and being able to rotate in the coming weeks to potentially keep his first-choice left back fresh for the Champions League, it could prove problematic.

