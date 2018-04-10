‘Mourinho has f**cked up our club’ – Manchester United manager destroyed over latest transfer rumour

Manchester United fans are absolutely fuming at the news that the club are said to be considering allowing Anthony Martial a transfer away this summer.

The France international is a huge fan favourite at Old Trafford despite not always playing regularly for Jose Mourinho in his two seasons in charge.

United fans are now taking to Twitter to vent their anger at talk that Martial could be allowed to leave, which comes from this report in the Independent.

Mourinho is already not exactly the most popular man in the world among United fans given a variety of issues during his reign, most notably the playing style and attitude towards talented young attacking players like Martial.

Anthony Martial has been our player of the month three times this season despite limited game time. He has world class potential and letting him leave will be a huge mistake. If he does leave it’s imperative we include a buy-back clause. #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 10, 2018

Mourinho has fucked up our club. If Martial leaves, show him the door too — Zulfaaa (@ZulfaMoh) April 10, 2018

‘Martial wants to leave Manchester United this summer.’ pic.twitter.com/Q0kSlfDKeB — BM (@IconicUnited) April 10, 2018

No way we let Martial leave — doughboy (@LiamHunte101) April 10, 2018

The 22-year-old has shown flashes of real brilliance to endear himself to the United faithful, so it’s little surprise to see they are now tearing Mourinho apart ahead of a summer decision he could massively end up regretting if any exit were to be sanctioned.

Martial would surely not be short of suitors, with the Independent claiming Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid could be among those in for him.

I am done with Mourinho of martial leaves — Paul Delaney (@PaulDelaney16) April 10, 2018

I’m hearing so many things of Martial wanting to leave, he could get into pretty much any other side on his day. Hope he decides to stay — “” (@AtRashford) April 10, 2018