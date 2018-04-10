‘Mourinho has f**cked up our club’ – Manchester United manager destroyed over latest transfer rumour

Posted by
‘Mourinho has f**cked up our club’ – Manchester United manager destroyed over latest transfer rumour

Manchester United fans are absolutely fuming at the news that the club are said to be considering allowing Anthony Martial a transfer away this summer.

The France international is a huge fan favourite at Old Trafford despite not always playing regularly for Jose Mourinho in his two seasons in charge.

MORE: Manchester United plot £174million-plus-player transfer bid to ruin Real Madrid’s summer

United fans are now taking to Twitter to vent their anger at talk that Martial could be allowed to leave, which comes from this report in the Independent.

Mourinho is already not exactly the most popular man in the world among United fans given a variety of issues during his reign, most notably the playing style and attitude towards talented young attacking players like Martial.

anthony martial manchester united
Anthony Martial is being linked with an exit from Manchester United

The 22-year-old has shown flashes of real brilliance to endear himself to the United faithful, so it’s little surprise to see they are now tearing Mourinho apart ahead of a summer decision he could massively end up regretting if any exit were to be sanctioned.

Martial would surely not be short of suitors, with the Independent claiming Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid could be among those in for him.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top