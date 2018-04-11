Jose Mourinho identifies two transfer targets to replace Anthony Martial at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified two main targets to replace Anthony Martial at the club if he ends up leaving in the summer transfer window.

The France international has shone at Old Trafford, looking one of Europe’s best young talents when at his best, though he’s found opportunities harder to come by in the second half of this season.

The signing of Alexis Sanchez in January has certainly hindered Martial’s chances of playing regularly, and there’s now growing speculation that he could be on his way out in the summer.

The Independent have reported of United’s surprise openness to selling the 22-year-old, and while this was met with huge anger by Red Devils fans, Mourinho seems to be moving on and looking at players who could come in as to improve their options out wide.

One name that’s being mentioned again is Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, while Mourinho also retains an interest in raiding his former club Chelsea for Willian, according to the Daily Mail.

Both would bring pace, work-rate and experience to this United squad, something Mourinho could justifiably feel is lacking at Old Trafford at the moment.

United haven’t had as much success since the retirement of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, and experienced names like Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney have all left the club since he stepped down as well.

Michael Carrick will be added to that list when he retires this summer, so for all Martial’s qualities, experienced winners like Bale or Willian could be valuable to this squad.