Barcelona devise special plan to beat Manchester United and Real Madrid to £86million transfer

Barcelona have reportedly devised a plan to ensure they beat Manchester United and Real Madrid to the summer transfer of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

While the France international has a release clause worth around £86million, Barca feel they can steal a march on their rivals by offering struggling young forward Ousmane Dembele to Atletico to push a deal through.

The 20-year-old has not been at his best since leaving Borussia Dortmund for Barcelona last summer, but has long been rated as one of European football’s brightest prospects.

Griezmann may, however, be a better fit for the Catalan giants and more able to perform at the level required straight away, while Dembele remains a raw talent whose abilities need a certain degree of honing.

According to Don Balon, he could now make way to bring Griezmann to the Nou Camp, and it’s easy to imagine Atletico could be keen to snap him up as part of the exchange.

Diego Simeone may feel Dembele could develop well under his guidance and serve as an ideal replacement for Griezmann in attack, saving him a potential fortune in the transfer market.

Don Balon mention Manchester United and Real Madrid as potential suitors for Griezmann as well, but this could give Barcelona a major advantage.