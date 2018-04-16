Pep Guardiola already chasing £172million transfer to fire Manchester City to the Champions League next season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly already identifying top transfer targets in order to improve his Premier League-winning squad for next season.

The Spanish tactician is said to be desperate for his club to seal a deal for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, whom he sees as a necessary upgrade on the likes of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, according to Don Balon.

The England international is undoubtedly one of the finest centre-forwards on the planet after another prolific season in the Premier League, but his performances are yet to help Tottenham win a major trophy.

Kane would surely mop up the silverware and score at an even higher rate in this City side where he’d benefit from the service of world class creative players like Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva.

Don Balon claim the signing would likely cost City around £172million, which would smash City’s current transfer record and also be a record purchase for any English club.

If any player is worth that kind of money, it’s Kane, who has a tremendous record of 135 goals in 206 games for Spurs.

The 24-year-old arguably still has his best years ahead of him as well, so could be ideal for City as they look to retain their title next season and progress in the Champions League.