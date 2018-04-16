PFA Team of the Year with just one player per club: CaughtOffside writers select alternative XI’s with Liverpool & Manchester United stars

It’s awards season as we await the PFA Team of the Year alongside votes on Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year in the Premier League.

CaughtOffside writers have already brought you their picks, and now we’re having a bit of fun by picking a best XI but limiting ourselves to just one player per club.

Basically, it’s picking Mohamed Salah in attack and working from there as you realise you’re not allowed any more Liverpool players.

It’s harder than it sounds…could you do better than our writers here…?

Mark Brus

With a goalkeeper like David de Gea keeping guard at the back, who cares if the defence is a little bit of a weak point? Plus that attack is almost as good as the options Pep Guardiola’s had to choose from at Manchester City this season…

GK: David de Gea (Manchester United)

CB: James Tarkowski (Burnley)

CB: Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle)

RB: Hector Bellerin (Arsenal)

LB: Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

CM: Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford)

CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

AM: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)

AM: Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

AM: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

CF: Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Robert Summerscales

The options from clubs lower in the table shows just how strong the Premier League has become, even if there has been a bit of a gap between the top four and everyone else for most of this season…

GK: Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City)

CB: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

CB: Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle)

RB: Antonio Valencia (Manchester United)

LB: Nacho Monreal (Arsenal)

CM: Jack Cork (Burnley)

CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

AM: Pascal Gross (Brighton)

AM: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)

AM: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

CF: Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Ron Carne

The only one to go with Liverpool goal machine Mohamed Salah up front over Harry Kane – if he’s got more goals than the Tottenham man, then why not?

GK: David de Gea (Manchester United)

CB: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

CB: Harry Maguire (Leicester City)

RB: Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

LB: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton)

CM: Jack Cork (Burnley)

CM: Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford)

AM: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

AM: Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

AM: Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

CF: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Sam Wilkins

Credit to the likes of Leicester City, Burnley and Watford for genuinely having a few players to pick from – one imagines they could well be on the move to play alongside the Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool stars elsewhere in this XI next season!

GK: Nick Pope (Burnley)

CB: Harry Maguire (Leicester City)

CB: Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle)

RB: Antonio Valencia (Manchester United)

LB: Nacho Monreal (Arsenal)

MC: Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford)

MC: Pascal Gross (Brighton)

AM: Marko Arnautovic (West Ham)

AM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

AM: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

CF: Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Billy Hodder

Plenty of English talent in this season’s Premier League club, spread throughout the division, which should be good news ahead of this summers World Cup.

GK: Jack Butland (Stoke City)

CB: James Tarkowski (Burnley)

CB: Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

RB: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

LB: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton)

CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

CM: Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

AM: Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)

AM: Richarlison (Watford)

AM: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

CF: Harry Kane (Tottenham)