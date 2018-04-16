Video: Vincent Kompany delivers epic speech after Manchester City clinch Premier League title

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany delivered an epic speech to players and fans as they celebrated the club’s latest Premier League title triumph in a pub.

The Belgian is celebrating a third title for him, having also been a part of City’s success in the 2011/12 and 2013/14 seasons.

MORE: Jose Mourinho blames Manchester United players for West Brom humiliation that hands Manchester City the title

It’s been a bit of a longer wait for the third one, but that only seemed to make Kompany relish the moment even more as he gave a short but passionate speech about their win this season.

‘It’s been a f****** long journey,’ he said. ‘Especially if you’ve been a Blue for more than forty years. But tonight, we win it again. So lets celebrate together!’

City were confirmed as champions somewhat unexpectedly yesterday as Manchester United slipped to a shock 1-0 home defeat to West Brom, who remain bottom of the Premier League and who won only their fourth game all season.

United beat City just over a week ago to delay their title celebrations, but Pep Guardiola’s side were back to their best this week with a 3-1 win away to Tottenham to give themselves a chance, though few were expecting United to slip up this time and it was largely thought the Citizens would have to wait until their next game to celebrate.