Good news, Chelsea fans: £50million asking price set for in-form striker to seal summer transfer

Chelsea fans will be pleased to know their club are requesting offers of at least £50million to let striker Michy Batshuayi leave permanently in the summer transfer window.

The Belgium international has impressed on loan at Borussia Dortmund this season and it looks like a mistake by the Blues to let him leave and replace him with the misfiring Olivier Giroud.

The former Arsenal ace has just three goals since he joined in January, while Batshuayi managed an impressive nine in 14 appearances for Dortmund before an injury looked to end his season.

It remains to be seen if Batshuayi will play for Dortmund again, as £50m looks a little steep for the Bundesliga giants.

Other clubs may want to take note, however, as the Evening Standard report that’s how much Chelsea want for the player they may now be regretting not giving more opportunities to.

Chelsea need changes up front this summer after a poor season from Alvaro Morata as well, with Don Balon linking them with a move for Bayern Munich hit-man Robert Lewandowski.