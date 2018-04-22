Arsenal rival Borussia Dortmund for surprise Arsene Wenger replacement

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move to hire Nice manager Lucien Favre this summer in a move that could be bad news for Borussia Dortmund, according to Bild.

The 60-year-old Swiss tactician seems a somewhat surprising choice for the Gunners, who surely need a bigger name to follow in Wenger’s footsteps as he finally leaves his position at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Favre has impressed with his work at Nice in particular, and also has plenty of experience in the Bundesliga, though he’s never taken on a job as big as Arsenal.

Various reports at the moment are linking the north London giants with the likes of Luis Enrique and Massimiliano Allegri, who would surely go down better with the club’s fans.

Still, Arsenal should certainly consider a wide range of options for this huge decision they have to take this summer.

It’s also worth remembering that Wenger himself was not the biggest name when he arrived at the club 22 years ago.

Bild report that Dortmund are also weighing up moving for Favre this summer.