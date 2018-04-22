Raheem Sterling takes centre stage as Man City crush Swansea to edge closer to whole host of Premier League records

Raheem Sterling took centre stage this afternoon as the England international bagged both a goal and an assist as Man City demolished Swansea at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals from Sterling, David Silva, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus saw Pep Guardiola’s side secure a convincing 5-0 win over the Swans, meaning that the Citizens are now just two mins from claiming the Premier League record for most points in a single season, which currently sits at 95.

The win now means City are just a few good results away from breaking a whole host of Premier League records, which includes most goals in a season, most wins and highest goal difference.

We’ve picked out the Good, the Bad and the Insane from Man City’s 5-0 rout of Swansea this evening.

The Good

Despite picking up a fair few critics since his move to Man City, Raheem Sterling has certainly proven this season that he is the real deal, and that he is a certainly a player who has a very bright future ahead of him in football.

The former Liverpool man now has 23 goals and 14 assists in all competitions this year following today’s match, stats that show just how much the winger has improved since the arrival of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

A lot of fans had been quick to question whether Sterling was worth the money when he first arrived in Manchester, however following his performances this year, it certainly seems like the 23-year-old is proving a few doubters wrong.

This fan certainly seems to agree with our views on the forward!

Sterling is absolutely amazing this season ? — No name (@Jonmel16) April 22, 2018

The Bad

Despite bagging a goal today, Gabriel Jesus didn’t have the best of games for the Premier League champions this afternoon, with this game being one that he may want to forget in the future.

The Brazilian international did manage to bag City’s fifth late on in the match, however up until this point, the youngster certainly didn’t have his best game in a Sky Blues shirt, with the player missing a number of chances and a penalty.

The Brazilian’s injury record has been the main factor of his somewhat low goal tally this season, however the player may very well have been expecting to have bagged more at this stage of the season.

This fan made his views on Jesus very clear this afternoon

Jesus hasn’t been this bad since the last supper he deserves to be crucified — MCFC 1894 (@ManCityArmy1894) April 22, 2018

The Insane

This Man City are, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most entertaining teams the Premier League have ever seen. Guardiola has changed a side that struggled somewhat in the league last season, to a team that some are calling one of the best in English football history.

The champions, as well as playing exceptional football, are closing in a whole host of Premier League records that have been set by great teams before them.

In their remaining four games, City just need a few more goals and wins in order to claim the records of most wins in a Premier League season, highest goal difference, most goals scored and most points, all accolades that, if claimed, will certainly see this City side go down as one of the best England has ever seen.