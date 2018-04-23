‘Not all that’ – Pundit rips Tottenham after latest failing, questions Pochettino and players

Tottenham once again fell short in their bid to end their trophy drought at the weekend, losing to Man Utd in their FA Cup semi-final clash.

It started well for Spurs after Dele Alli had given them the lead against Jose Mourinho’s men, but goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera turned the game on its head and sealed United’s passage to the final against Chelsea next month.

That now leaves Tottenham waiting over 10 years for a trophy, despite the fact that Mauricio Pochettino has been lavished with praise for the job he has done at the club, while they’ve got quality individuals such as Harry Kane, Cristian Eriksen and Alli in their current squad.

Shearer has painted a pretty bleak picture for Tottenham, questioning not only Pochettino’s management but also the quality of the players to end their wait for silverware.

“There can only be so many near misses before you realise that perhaps this much-vaunted side and manager is not all that,” he wrote in his column for The Sun.

“Saturday pretty much encapsulated Spurs — they are just not good enough. Pochettino got his own big call wrong again. Pochettino also got it wrong the previous season in the semi-final as well.

“It is sad — but I fear Spurs have missed the boat. This group of players needed something to show for this period in the club’s history.”

Whether or not this current group still has time to win trophies remains to be seen, as Shearer also raised legitimate question marks over how long the likes of Kane and Alli will stay at Tottenham amid speculation over their respective futures.

While it may seem harsh to some especially so soon after another disappointing setback, it has to be argued that these are now valid questions about Tottenham.

It will be a huge frustration for supporters to see them fall short again, and concerns will be growing over if they are capable of ending this barren run as they’ve also gone from Premier League title contenders back to slugging it out for a top-four finish this season.