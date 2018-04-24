Pep Guardiola in shock move for departing Barcelona ace, Arsenal could rival him on one key condition

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly trying to convince one of his former Barcelona stars to join him in England this summer.

City have secured the Premier League title and League Cup this season, but after falling short in the Champions League in particular, the Spanish tactician may seek reinforcements ahead of next season.

As noted by AS, Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta had appeared set for a move to China, but Guardiola is reportedly trying to convince him to snub that option and join him in Manchester.

Further, it’s suggested that should Luis Enrique replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, after the Frenchman announced his decision to step down at the end of the season, there could be a reunion for Iniesta in north London instead.

It’s a fascinating situation as the 33-year-old, albeit in the latter stages of his career, showed in the Copa del Rey final at the weekend that he has plenty left in the tank and can do an important job at the highest level in Europe still.

In turn, while a lucrative move to China is appealing for its own reasons, perhaps a move to England to win more silverware, particularly if either Guardiola or Enrique are involved in the project, will be enough to convince him to put that on hold for the time being.

Iniesta will be hopeful of adding another La Liga title to his honours list this weekend, before travelling to Russia this summer to try and help Spain win the World Cup.

Having made 39 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists, he evidently still has a lot to offer. Whether it’s enough to also push Barcelona to try harder to keep at the Nou Camp remains to be seen, as Guardiola and potentially Enrique eye a surprise swoop.