Barcelona were reportedly in the running to seal the transfer of Mohamed Salah from Roma last summer before he ended up moving to Liverpool instead.

Long story short, the Egypt international has proven surely the signing of the season after an incredible campaign at Anfield in which he’s scored 43 goals in 47 games.

MORE: Liverpool legend explains what surprised him about Mohamed Salah vs Roma

There’s no doubt Barca could have done with that kind of firepower in their team, but instead they opted to fork out a huge sum of money on bringing in Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, according to Don Balon.

BBC Sport had the deal down as costing potentially £135.5million to Barca in total, and it’s certainly not looked a wise investment so far as the French youngster has managed just two goals and five assists.

Of course, aged just 20, Dembele is a signing for the future and has shown plenty of potential, even if he’s not likely to be as much of a goal-scorer as Salah.

The former Rennes wonderkid is more of a creator and has shown plenty of promise despite perhaps picking the wrong club when moving to Barcelona last summer.

Don Balon have recently linked the France international with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, so it could be that he’ll still forge a great career for himself at another top side more suited to his playing style and more willing to use him regularly.

Barcelona, however, will be kicking themselves for missing out on Salah.