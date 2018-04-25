Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has explained what surprised him most about Mohamed Salah’s superb performance against Roma in the Champions League last night.

The Egypt international was clearly not phased by the big occasion or by coming up against the club he only left last summer as he scored twice and helped himself to two assists in a 5-2 win.

Remarkably, Salah being up against team-mates who should have known him well after playing on the same side as him for two years and coming up against him in training every day.

Lawrenson admits he basically couldn’t believe his eyes as he felt Roma would have the 25-year-old firmly under control, though it didn’t work out that way at all.

‘Mohamed Salah’s story is Roy of the Rovers stuff. He is having an absolutely outstanding season and it keeps getting better for him,’ the pundit wrote on BBC Sport.

‘He has been in spectacular form for months now, then finds himself in the semi-final of the Champions League and playing against his old club.

‘I just thought Roma would have him absolutely shackled, but obviously they didn’t. His two goals and two assists were proof of that.’

In general, the former Reds man added that the quality of football played by Jurgen Klopp’s side was other-worldly and up there with the kind of breathtaking stuff Manchester City have played this season.

‘The way Liverpool ripped Roma apart at Anfield was unlike any football I have ever known,’ he said.

‘I have thought the same about Premier League champions Manchester City at times this season, in that they have been playing so well that it does not seem real.

‘Liverpool have put on some brilliant displays in the Champions League before now in 2017-18 but, when I was watching Jurgen Klopp’s side on Tuesday night, I could not comprehend it.

‘When they went 5-0 up. I was left thinking “is this really happening?”‘