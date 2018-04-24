Liverpool fear injury could rule star out for rest of the season and World Cup

Liverpool reportedly have initial fears that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury could keep him out for the rest of the season and this summer’s World Cup with England.

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo tweeted on Oxlade-Chamberlain’s latest injury status following his removal in the first half of tonight’s Champions League semi-final win over Roma.

The 24-year-old looked in pain as he hobbled off to be replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum, but the Reds responded well enough with a 5-2 win over the Serie A side.

Still, it could be a tough test at the Stadio Olimpico next week as Liverpool will have to go into that game without one of their most in-form midfield players this season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury the sour note for #LFC tonight. Initial fears are that he will miss the rest of the season and the World Cup. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) April 24, 2018

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been a big success since signing from Arsenal and Jurgen Klopp would certainly much rather have him available for the rest of this campaign.

Liverpool cannot afford to lose more players to injury, with Emre Can and Adam Lallana also both out at the moment.