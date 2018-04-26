Real Madrid have reportedly decided to prioritise a summer transfer swoop for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah over Neymar as he would be the preferred option for Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Don Balon, it looks as though Liverpool are fast becoming aware they stand no chance of keeping their star player this summer and want £173million for him.

Salah has been in exceptional form since moving to Anfield this season, scoring 43 goals so far to establish himself as one of the best players in the world and a strong contender to end Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s dominance in the Ballon d’Or.

No wonder Real Madrid are keen on the 25-year-old, with Don Balon stating he’s become their preferred option over Neymar as Ronaldo does not view him as as much of a threat to his star role in the team.

The Portugal international played centre-forward for Los Blancos against Bayern Munich last night and that could be where his future lies despite spending his career mainly playing out wide.

Salah is a similar style of goal-scoring winger but still has that blistering pace to make him more of a natural fit in that position – and an ideal candidate to replace the struggling Gareth Bale.

Neymar, meanwhile, is a bigger ego and a player who could end up occupying similar positions to Ronaldo, so it’s unclear if they could truly work well together.