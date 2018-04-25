Mohamed Salah shows his class with message to injured Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah took a break from scoring goals to send a classy and heartfelt message to his injured Reds team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

It was confirmed today that Oxlade-Chamberlain would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury after going off against Roma in yesterday’s Champions League semi-final victory.

The 24-year-old has also been ruled out of competing in this summer’s World Cup with England in what is no doubt a crushing blow to a player finally starting to show some of the best form of his career.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool from rivals Arsenal last summer and has truly gone from strength to strength under LFC boss Jurgen Klopp this season.

Salah clearly recognises his contribution and has wished him well, stating his belief that he’ll come back even stronger with a classy tweet to the player.

I wish you all the best and I'm confident you'll be back even stronger than before.@Alex_OxChambo pic.twitter.com/1KRk53ISjH — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) April 25, 2018

Liverpool will now have to hope they can avoid more injuries in midfield as they look to ensure they go through to the Champions League final with a good result in their second leg tie with Roma next week.

Adam Lallana and Emre Can are also long-term absentees at the moment and the blow of losing Oxlade-Chamberlain could prove a costly one for the club.