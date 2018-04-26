Arsene Wenger refuses to confirm if star will stay at Arsenal this summer

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to confirm Santi Cazorla will make a comeback for the club after being spotted at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The Spanish playmaker has missed the entire season so far and also barely featured for much of last year due to an Achilles tendon injury suffered early on in the campaign.

Many Arsenal fans were thrilled to see Cazorla on the pitch before the game this evening, with some signs that he could be nearing a playing comeback as he jogged and trained at the Emirates.

Santi Cazorla ha realizado un breve entrenamiento sobre el césped del Emirates Stadium antes del partido contra al Atlético de Madrid. Sus últimos minutos con la camiseta del Arsenal fueron en octubre de 2016. pic.twitter.com/PCFPPFgeIO — fútbolTRASPASOS (@futbolTRASPASOS) April 26, 2018

Still, Cazorla’s recent injury record means it could be a big risk to give him a new contract when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

When asked about the future of the 33-year-old, Wenger didn’t give too much away, saying he didn’t know if he would still be here next term.

‘He feels well. He needs good preparation in pre-season,’ Wenger was quoted by Evening Standard journalist James Benge.

‘Will he come back? Will he stay at Arsenal? I don’t know.’

This could be disappointing for Gooners who have longed to see Cazorla play for them again after becoming a real fan-favourite for his performances earlier in his Gunners career.