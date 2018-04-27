Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba has faced plenty of criticism and doubts this season, but he believes he faces a different level of scrutiny to others.

The Frenchman has found himself being substituted off in games by Jose Mourinho while also being left on the bench at times this season as he has struggled for consistency.

SEE MORE: Manchester United CLOSER to completing superb transfer after £50m star drops BIG hint

From the highs of scoring a decisive double in the derby win over Man City to the lows of being taken off in back-to-back away games earlier in the season, he has struggled to find that middle ground to be a consistent player for the Red Devils and to deliver week in and week out away from making an impact in the final third.

In his defence though, five goals and 12 assists in 32 appearances for a midfielder isn’t a bad return, and Pogba has now hit out by insisting that he is judged differently to the ordinary midfield player.

“It’s quite funny because we don’t judge me on the midfield part,” he told Sky Sports. “We judge me on assists and goals and that’s the truth.

“I can make an outstanding game, but if I don’t score or make an assist they will say, ‘that is normal’, or whatever.

“But if someone else does it, it is different. They will maybe be man of the match. If I can help the team in attack and defence and make a difference I will do it. If I can score and assist it is even better.”

Whether it’s down to his price-tag after re-joining Man Utd for £89m in 2016, as per BBC Sport, or the quality that we all know he possesses but don’t always see, it does seem as though Pogba is analysed differently.

He’ll simply hope to silence the detractors next season by being a crucial figure in United’s success, but it seems as though unless he delivers decisive moments week in and week out, he may face the same scrutiny moving forward.