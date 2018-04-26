Manchester United CLOSER to completing superb transfer after £50m star drops BIG hint

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has dropped as clear a hint as possible that he wants a transfer away from the club this summer.

The Germany international has long been regarded as one of the best players in the world in his position and now seems determined to prove himself all over again with a fresh challenge.

The Sun linked United with an interest in the £50million-rated centre-back earlier this season, and he’s now given this interview following these rumours.

‘I’ve experienced everything at FC Bayern, and I am slowly coming to a point where I must answer myself certain questions,’ he told Socrates magazine, as quoted in the Metro.

‘What are the goals I have not reached yet? Do I, time and time again, want to prove myself at the same club with the same pre-conditions?’

It sounds like Boateng is pushing for a move loud and clear, and if United are ready to pay up for him then this could be superb business for the club.

Jose Mourinho looks in need of an imposing, commanding and experienced centre-back to add to his squad this summer as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

Boateng could be an ideal partner at the back for Eric Bailly, and, having flopped at Manchester City earlier in his career, will feel he has a point to prove in the Premier League.