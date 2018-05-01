Huge relief for Liverpool: Mohamed Salah to avoid action after Stoke incident

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah was involved in a heated incident in the draw with Stoke City at the weekend, leaving some nervous he may face retrospective action.

The Egyptian international has been in sensational form this season, scoring 43 goals and providing 15 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, the Reds will be desperate to see him continue that in the last few games of the campaign, particularly with Tottenham and Chelsea applying pressure behind them in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Liverpool also have their Champions League semi-final tie with Roma to consider this week, and so the last thing they need is to have key individuals missing for any reason.

Fortunately for them, ESPN note that Salah is unlikely to face any action from the FA for the incident seen in the video below involving Stoke defender Bruno Martins Indi as their talismanic forward appears to strike out at the Dutchman during the stalemate at Anfield.

After referee Andre Marriner missed the incident, it’s claimed a panel have reviewed it and deemed a potential three-match ban unnecessary.

As a result, that will mean that Jurgen Klopp can call upon Salah for the all-important game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend, as Liverpool can essentially secure their top-four status with a win while a defeat could set up a very nervy ending.

With Salah’s goalscoring form this season in mind, it will be a major relief if he is indeed available for selection.