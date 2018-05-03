Manchester United at odds with Jose Mourinho over future of MUFC star with Chelsea lurking for potential transfer

Manchester United’s hierarchy reportedly disagree with Jose Mourinho’s stance on the future of Anthony Martial this summer amid rumours he could be a transfer target for Chelsea.

The Guardian reported this week that the Blues could look at the France international as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard, and there’s no doubt he’d make a fine signing for most top Premier League and European clubs.

It does look like United realise that and that could affect Mourinho’s decision on how to deal with the Martial situation ahead of this summer.

As the Red Devils hierarchy fear the 22-year-old could go on to improve and shine elsewhere they are reluctant to sell him, particularly to a rival, which means Mourinho is ready to reconsider his role in the team and play him in his preferred central striker position, according to the Daily Mail.

The Mail also mention interest from Chelsea, as well as from Tottenham, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Martial likely faces an uphill battle to make it into Mourinho’s first XI as a centre-forward, but he has shone there in the past and could get opportunities at the start of next season.

According to the Mail, this is because Mourinho is concerned Romelu Lukaku may need to rest a little more at the start of next season following this year’s busy campaign and the World Cup with Belgium in the summer.

This is hardly an ideal situation, however, as the Mail add that Mourinho prefers to offload players if they’re unhappy, though it seems the club may have successfully intervened on this occasion.