Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic as an alternative to Real Madrid’s Isco.

The Spanish tactician is already looking ahead for new recruits to boost his title-winning side and Don Balon claim Rakitic has become one of the players on his radar.

The Croatia international would add quality and experience to this City side, having won La Liga and the Champions League during his time at the Nou Camp.

A hard-working, deep-lying playmaker, Rakitic seems ideal for City’s style of play and could prove an upgrade on players like Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan in that area for City.

This could be a blow for Manchester United, however, with Diario Gol recently reporting the 30-year-old was mulling over an offer to move to Old Trafford.

Clearly a player of his calibre whose won so much in his career would be a valuable asset for either side and could make a big difference in edging next season’s title race.

Lionel Messi is certainly aware of that, with another recent report from Don Balon stating the Argentine feared the player’s exit in a deal worth around £70million.