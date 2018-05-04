The latest next Arsenal manager odds will make for interesting reading for some, but many Gooners will have some cause for concern, no doubt.

The Gunners face an absolutely crucial decision this summer as they look to replace a legendary figure who’s been the heart and soul of the club for 22 years.

MORE: Arsene Wenger disagrees with Arsenal legend’s brutal verdict on Mesut Ozil

Arsene Wenger may have endured a disappointing second half of his reign, but the Frenchman has largely kept Arsenal competitive despite mostly spending a fraction of many of their top six rivals have been able to, with some clearly doing better than them but others worse as well.

It’s a big job for whoever comes next as a demanding Arsenal fan base crave a return to the glory years, so Gooners may not be too pleased to see that Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac is currently the 5/2 favourite with Ladbrokes.

He’s closely followed by Carlo Ancelotti at 4/1 – a far bigger name who has won three Champions League titles and also a Premier League and FA Cup double during his time with Chelsea.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is next at 5/1 as the three candidates seemingly look the most likely at this stage to replace Wenger.

Below is the full list from Ladbrokes, with Alex Apati commenting: ‘The latest odds suggest Arsenal will appoint one of three men, and while Buvac is the shock favourite, we’ve slashed odds on Ancelotti over the last few days as the wait for Wenger’s replacement goes on.’

Zeljko Buvac – 5/2

Carlo Ancelotti – 4/1

Max Allegri – 5/1

Brendan Rodgers – 10/1

Antonio Conte – 12/1

Luis Enrique – 12/1

Eddie Howe – 16/1

Joachim Low – 16/1

Mikel Arteta – 16/1

Patrick Vieira – 18/1

Arsenal fans may be disappointed to see Luis Enrique slip quite low, though it also looks unlikely to be another inexperienced candidate like Mikel Arteta or Patrick Vieira.

Pravda BL have strongly linked Buvac with the Arsenal job and that seems an extraordinary risk for the club at this stage, but Ladbrokes’ current odds suggest there really is something to this surprise story.