Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in sealing the transfer of Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro this summer, according to sources in Spain.

The Brazil international has been a key performer for Los Blancos in recent seasons, establishing himself as one of the best players in the world in his position.

Don Balon recently linked him with Chelsea and Diario Gol have reported that his release clause is roughly £175million, though it’s not clear if Liverpool would go anywhere near meeting that price.

Still, it may be that crazy money is required to convince Madrid, who surely won’t want to let such an important player go if they can avoid it.

According to the latest from Don Balon, Liverpool’s interest could be a response to Real’s rumoured pursuit of Mohamed Salah, which has irked manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the clubs’ meeting in this season’s Champions League final.

Casemiro would undoubtedly be a fine signing for Liverpool if they could somehow pull it off, and the Reds should have plenty of money to spend after selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January.

A defensive midfielder like Casemiro could be a priority for the club as well as Emre Can nears the end of his contract.

The Sun have linked Liverpool with Juventus’ Sami Khedira in that position but the 26-year-old would likely be seen as a better option.