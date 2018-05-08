Why Luis Enrique is unlikely to become Arsenal boss, major obstacle touted

Arsenal have a big decision to make this summer as Arsene Wenger prepares to step down from the top job after 22 years at the helm.

That will come with its own dangers as there will likely be a tricky transitional period which follows as having been in charge for so long, it will be a difficult task for the new man to implement his own ideas and bring about immediate success.

Given his track record with Barcelona having won multiple trophies and gained experience at the highest level, Luis Enrique would arguably be a sensible appointment as his preferred expansive and attacking style of play at the Nou Camp would also be popular at the Emirates and suit the culture built under Wenger.

However, according to ESPN, despite the fact that the Spanish tactician is considered a candidate for the Gunners job, his wage demands may scupper such a deal from being reached as it’s claimed he’s demanding big money to take the job.

That seemingly doesn’t fit well with what Arsenal are considering and so it remains to be seen if that is an obstacle that the two parties can’t overcome in the coming months as the north London giants look to make an appointment ahead of next season.

While they’re set to finish outside of the top four in the Premier League again this season and with no trophy to show for their efforts, it promises to be a difficult job for the next man who opts to take the hotseat at the Emirates.

Unless they’re willing to satisfy those reported demands as noted by ESPN from Enrique, the former Barcelona boss may not be testing himself against the Premier League’s best next year.