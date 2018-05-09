Wayne Rooney in advanced talks to leave Everton for MLS transfer

Everton star Wayne Rooney is reportedly in ‘serious’ talks over a transfer to MLS side DC United this summer, according to the Washington Post.

The former England international only rejoined Everton from Manchester United last summer, but, despite a decent start to his second stint at Goodison Park, has had a quiet second half of the season.

Rooney no longer looks guaranteed a regular place in Sam Allardyce’s side, and this has now led to speculation that he could be on his way to American soccer for next season.

The Washington Post claim talks between Rooney’s representatives and DC United have accelerated in the last few weeks, so it may be that an agreement is not too far away at this point.

If the 32-year-old does move on it would truly be the end of an era in the Premier League, as he’s been an ever-present at this level since first bursting onto the scene with Everton as a 16-year-old.

It wasn’t long before Rooney was snapped up by Manchester United, where he became a legendary figure in English football by winning a host of major honours with the club and becoming their all-time leading goal-scorer.

It would be a shame to see Rooney move on but it doesn’t seem too surprising at this stage of his career that he may have to drop down a level to prolong his playing days.