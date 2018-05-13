Chelsea ace vents frustration as Blues capitulate at Newcastle

Michy Batshuayi may well be on loan at Borussia Dortmund currently, but he’s still keeping a close eye on parent club Chelsea.

The 24-year-old struggled for playing time again in the first half of the season and in turn was shipped out to Dortmund in January.

Goals have been an issue for the Blues this year, but they seemingly couldn’t keep them out at the other end either against Newcastle United on Sunday on the final day of the Premier League season as they crashed to a 3-0 defeat.

Antonio Conte’s side needed a win and a favour from Brighton against Liverpool to have any chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season, but they couldn’t hold up their end of the bargain as they slipped to a defeat at St. James Park.

Batshuayi was evidently watching on, as seen in his tweet below, and he shared the sense of disbelief and frustration with many Chelsea fans who responded to him.

It remains to be seen if the Blues can end the season with a trophy as they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final next weekend, but as for their Premier League campaign, it has certainly ended in real disappointment.

What the… ? — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) May 13, 2018

