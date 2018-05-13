Chelsea will draw a close to the Premier League season with a trip to St James Park to face Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League in fourth place, but not only will they have to get the right result against the Magpies, they’ll need a favour from Brighton against Liverpool too to leapfrog the Reds.

In turn, it’s unlikely that they’ll secure it, but Antonio Conte will be desperate for his side to do their part at least and keep themselves in contention.

It could well be the last Chelsea line-up that he picks, with The Daily Star noting that the Italian tactician’s future at Stamford Bridge is under doubt amid ongoing speculation that he could leave.

Should that be the case, then he’s delivered the line-up that supporters wanted, based on the tweets below, as they shared their delight on social media, particularly with Emerson Palmieri and Ross Barkley featuring with both January signings struggling to establish themselves in the side.

It would be quite the parting gift if Conte is to leave should Chelsea seal the win and additionally secure Champions League football. The Blues faithful believe that he’s got it spot on in terms of making that happen with this line-up…

Barkley is actually alive, the scenes. — BK (@CFCBrano) May 13, 2018

WALLAH FIRST TIME I AM ACTUALLY HAPPY WITH A LINE UP — #ConteOUT (@AidenAzzar) May 13, 2018

EMERSONNNNNNNNNN — koby (@cfckoby) May 13, 2018

Emerson and Barkley?? — ??7 (@NGoloFC) May 13, 2018

BARKLEY OMG — Zipp (@RealZipp) May 13, 2018

BARKLEY EMERSON HAZARD GIROUD pic.twitter.com/rLV4KANZXv — Ned (@FutbolLampard) May 13, 2018

BARKLEY LETS GO — Lav (@LavCFC) May 13, 2018

BARKLEY EMERSON WOO WOO NO HUDSON ODOI THO ?? — ? (@ChelsBoyLDN) May 13, 2018

BARKLEY IS ALIVE BOGNOFNFNON — JS ???? (@HazardousMorata) May 13, 2018