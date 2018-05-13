Man United fans took to social media this afternoon to call for the club to get rid of a certain Red Devils star despite his impressive performance in their 1-0 win against Watford at Old Trafford.

The home side found victory thanks to a 34th minute goal from England international Marcus Rashford, and it was Rashford who had angered fans both during and after the game with his performance.

Despite scoring the only goal of the game, fans took to social media to plead that the club sell Rashford, with some fans preferring that over selling teammate Anthony Martial, who missed out on the match altogether this afternoon.

Here are a few select tweets from fans calling for the club to get rid of youngster Rashford, calls that we think are a little harsh considering the forward is still just 20 years old, but what do we know?

You’re absolutely 100% right. I’ve been saying this for a long time. Absolutely clueless. Anyone can score a tap in. Hope we get rid of him. Martial is the man. Not Rashford — Theo Kyriacou (@theokyriacou14) May 13, 2018

Get Rid of Rashford, he doesn't even play Prem Games — The Arsenal (@KYEkye45) May 13, 2018

Gotta sell rashford @ManUtd Keep martial. — Eric (@e_akin_) May 13, 2018

Most of the prem games were exciting … ours … sour lol.. ps sell Rashford instead of Martial .. cheers — Chris Siale (@tongacharlie) May 13, 2018

Sell Rashford

Sell Rashford

Sell Rashford

Sell Rashford

Sell Rashford — Abdul (@emmysulesad) May 13, 2018

I would sell Rashford and buy back Memphis — Tamzid ?? (@tamzid90) May 13, 2018