It’s been a difficult first campaign for Victor Lindelof at Man Utd, and reports are suggesting that he could be offloaded just one year after signing.

As per BBC Sport, the Red Devils splashed out £31m on the Swedish international last summer to sign him from Benfica, and he arrived with big expectations having impressed for club and country.

However, he has struggled to live up to those expectations as ultimately it has been difficult for him to adjust and acclimatise to the Premier League, and initial suggestions earlier this week were that he could be sent out on loan to gain experience and confidence elsewhere, as noted by The Mirror.

The 23-year-old has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season, but with Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo also in the squad, competition is fierce and his errors in his initial outings certainly didn’t help his argument to be a regular starter as he looked a little vulnerable and short of confidence.

According to Teamtalk, the situation has seemingly developed as it’s now suggested that he could even move on a permanent basis with Wolverhampton Wanderers eager to bolster their squad having gained promotion back to the Premier League this season.

It’s claimed that Wolves are keen to sign him either on loan or permanently, and so it remains to be seen what Jose Mourinho decides to do.

At just 23, he surely deserves the benefit of the doubt and an opportunity to either prove his worth next season having had a year to settle, or at least get a loan spell to rediscover his best form and confidence to come back a strong player at Old Trafford.

Wolves will perhaps be hoping that they can take advantage of the situation and add a crucial figure to their squad as they aim to avoid dropping back down to the Championship next year.