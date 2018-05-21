Arsenal are set to appoint former PSG and Sevilla manager Unai Emery as their new manager in the coming days, with the Spaniard set to replace Arsene Wenger at the helm for the Gunners.

According to BBC Sport, the Spanish ace is to become the new manager of the north London club imminently, and that an announcement regarding the matter will be made in the coming days,

The news outlet are also reporting that former player Mikel Arteta was heavy favourite to succeed Wenger at the Emirates, however it now seems that Emery has been selected as the chosen one to replace the Frenchman in north London.

Emery is a manager who has proven himself in both France and Spain during his career, so Arsenal fans shouldn’t be too disheartened following this news.

The Spaniard managed to win one Ligue 1 title, two French Cups, two French Super Cups and one French Legaue cup during his spell in charge of the Parisian giants.

During his stint his Sevilla, the 46-year-old managed to win a mightily-impressive back-to-back-to-back Europa League titles, as well as reaching the 2016 Copa Del Rey final, where they lost to Barcelona 2-0.

Emery has proven to be a good manager these past few years, however managing the Gunners in the Premier League will show to all what he is truly capable of as a manager. We cannot wait to see how he does at the Emirates!