‘Gutted’ – Arsenal fans get emotional as club confirm star is leaving

Arsenal fans have reacted with plenty of emotion as it’s been confirmed that Santi Cazorla will be leaving at the end of his contract.

The Spanish playmaker has had a rotten time with injuries in the last few seasons, playing just 23 Premier League matches in the last three years, and making no appearances at all in the season just gone.

One of the best in Europe on his day, Cazorla joined Arsenal from Malaga back in 2012 and was an instant hit at the Emirates Stadium.

In his second year with the club, Cazorla enjoyed one of his best moments in a Gunners shirt as he scored a stunning free-kick to spark a comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Hull City in the FA Cup final.

There have been understandable doubts for some time, however, about the 33-year-old’s chances of coming back after so long out at his age.

The Independent linked Cazorla as possibly joining the backroom team of rumoured managerial candidate Mikel Arteta, but it seems that won’t be happening as the official site today confirmed his departure.

Literally gutted Santi Cazorla is leaving Arsenal. What a talent. But unfortunately injuries ruined his progress. — Ryan Bridgewood (@Ryan_Bridgewood) May 21, 2018

Santi Cazorla 😢❤️ — Puff Daddy (@DGAF_JOSH) May 21, 2018

Oh Santi Cazorla…..

Gonna miss the little genius #GraciasSanti https://t.co/Pq1U5MFni4 — Baloney (@6Baloney6) May 21, 2018

Cazorla easily one of my favourite arsenal players to play for us in the last 10-15 years — GLXY (@GLXY_OFFICIAL) May 21, 2018