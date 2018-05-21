Alexis Sanchez aims yet another sly dig at Arsenal as he compares Manchester United to Barcelona

Alexis Sanchez has aimed another thinly-veiled dig at his old club Arsenal after comparing Manchester United to Barcelona in terms of the club’s size and the calibre of their players.

The Chile international has been quoted as discussing his time at the club so far, and not for the first time he’s suggested it’s been something of a step up since he swapped the Emirates Stadium for Old Trafford in January.

While things haven’t exactly gone to plan for Sanchez on the pitch, he does seem happy with the choice he’s made as he suggests he didn’t really view Arsenal as living up to his high standards.

Having played alongside world greats like Lionel Messi at Barcelona, Sanchez perhaps found it something of a culture shock lining up alongside the likes of Danny Welbeck in north London.

‘I believe that United really is a very big club on a worldwide scale and even more so in England where it’s the biggest,’ the 29-year-old is quoted in the Manchester Evening News.

‘They always want to win and to be fighting on all fronts and that’s the reason I wanted to come here. I also had some great players alongside me at Barcelona. I think that United are not too dissimilar as a club to them in their size and stature.’

There is a total lack of mention of playing alongside quality players at Arsenal, which is similar to something he said last month.

‘It is very different here,’ Sanchez told MUTV in April, as quoted by the Metro. ‘I think United is a club with more history and we want to win trophies next year.’

‘In truth it’s been very hard for me, coming to a big club, it changed everything,’ he was also recently quoted by Goal.