Man Utd endured a disappointing season this year, and that will likely lead to activity in the transfer market to strengthen their squad to bridge the gap.

The Red Devils finished 19 points adrift of Premier League champions Man City, fell well short in the League Cup and Champions League before losing in the FA Cup final.

In turn, that will lead to a very difficult assessment of the campaign for Jose Mourinho, and reinforcements may well be considered in order to strengthen the group.

With Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini being tipped to leave as his contract is set to expire, as per Sky Sports, the midfield is the last place that United can afford to lose any more players or miss out on top targets.

According to the paper edition of Tuttosport, as reported by Calciomercato, that’s exactly what could happen with Juventus being linked with either a swoop for Paul Pogba or for rumoured United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

As noted by the Manchester Evening News, the Serbian international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, but it would appear as though Man Utd will have significant competition.

Pogba has of course enjoyed a successful stint in Turin previously, with the Frenchman developing into one of the top midfielders in Europe with the Serie A giants as he seemed to flourish on the left of a midfield three in a more attacking role.

Whether or not he’d be interested in a return to rediscover his best form is not disclosed, but should that door close, then Milinkovic-Savic is certainly worthy of playing for one of Europe’s giants.

The 22-year-old enjoyed another impressive campaign with 14 goals and nine assists in 48 appearances, while his physicality, agility, technical quality and overall presence often sees him stand out in games.

Lazio may now find it increasingly difficult to keep hold of him after missing out on the Champions League in dramatic fashion at the weekend as they lost to Inter to see them leapfrog them into fourth place, and so time will tell if either Juventus or Man Utd come knocking this summer.