Jose Mourinho sets Manchester United star’s asking price at £88million

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly set Paul Pogba an asking price of £88million as he looks to sell him in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils boss is eager to make Pogba available after a difficult season at Old Trafford and Real Madrid could potentially be suitors for the France international, according to Diario Gol.

The player is keen on the prospect of a move to the Bernabeu, while Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane would also like to have him, say Diario Gol.

The snag, however, is that Florentino Perez is said in the report to be unsure about signing Pogba, and it could be easy to see why.

The 25-year-old may have shone at Juventus but has badly struggled to make the step up in the more competitive Premier League and is yet to do a great deal in the Champions League.

Pogba may be just short of being that elite-level player that Real like to have in every position, and their midfield is already pretty strong with the likes of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in there.

It’s hard to see exactly how Pogba could fit in, but Diario Gol suggest Mourinho is doing all he can to push this move through as he sets his asking price at a relatively generous £88million.

The Daily Record have also linked Pogba with Paris Saint-Germain in recent times and it may be for the best for United to cash in on him now as he’s just not looked a convincing fit at all since he joined the club last summer.